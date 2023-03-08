ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day holiday announced for educational institutions

March 08, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the prevailing situation at Brahmapuram, where garbage mounts caught fire and smoke billowing from it unfailingly, all educational institutions including professional colleges in Vadavucode-Puthencruz, Kizhakkambalam and Kunnathunad panchayats, Thrikkakara, Maradu and Thripunithura municipalities and Kochi Corporation have been given a holiday on March 9 and 10. Anganwadis, kindergartens, day-care centres and government, aided, unaided, CBSE and ICSE schools will have a holiday. All examinations, including SSLC, and Higher Secondary examinations, will be held as scheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US