Two-day holiday announced for educational institutions

March 08, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

In view of the prevailing situation at Brahmapuram, where garbage mounts caught fire and smoke billowing from it unfailingly, all educational institutions including professional colleges in Vadavucode-Puthencruz, Kizhakkambalam and Kunnathunad panchayats, Thrikkakara, Maradu and Thripunithura municipalities and Kochi Corporation have been given a holiday on March 9 and 10. Anganwadis, kindergartens, day-care centres and government, aided, unaided, CBSE and ICSE schools will have a holiday. All examinations, including SSLC, and Higher Secondary examinations, will be held as scheduled.