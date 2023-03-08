HamberMenu
Two-day holiday announced for educational institutions

March 08, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the prevailing situation at Brahmapuram, where garbage mounts caught fire and smoke billowing from it unfailingly, all educational institutions including professional colleges in Vadavucode-Puthencruz, Kizhakkambalam and Kunnathunad panchayats, Thrikkakara, Maradu and Thripunithura municipalities and Kochi Corporation have been given a holiday on March 9 and 10. Anganwadis, kindergartens, day-care centres and government, aided, unaided, CBSE and ICSE schools will have a holiday. All examinations, including SSLC, and Higher Secondary examinations, will be held as scheduled.

