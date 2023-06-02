HamberMenu
Two-day FOMAA Kerala convention in Kollam from Saturday 

June 02, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 15th Kerala convention of the Federation of Malayalee Associations of Americas (FOMAA), a collective of 84 organisations, will be held in Kollam on June 3 and 4. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate the convention on June 3, while Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine and former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan will attend. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammaed Khan will inaugurate the closing ceremony on June 4. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy J. Chinchurani, N.K. Premachandran, MP, Anto Antony, MP, and Kollam Mayor Prasanna Earnest will be present on the occasion.

