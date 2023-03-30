ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day FOKANA State meet begins on Friday

March 30, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Kerala Associations in North America (FOKANA) will organise its State convention at Hyatt Regency in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday and Saturday. Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the convention at 6 p.m. on Friday. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate a non-resident Keralites’ meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will be the chief guest at the women’s forum. Shashi Tharoor, MP, will inaugurate the valedictory of the conference at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday. FOKANA president Babu Stephen will preside.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US