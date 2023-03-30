Two-day FOKANA State meet begins on Friday

March 30, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Federation of Kerala Associations in North America (FOKANA) will organise its State convention at Hyatt Regency in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday and Saturday. Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the convention at 6 p.m. on Friday. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate a non-resident Keralites’ meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will be the chief guest at the women’s forum. Shashi Tharoor, MP, will inaugurate the valedictory of the conference at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday. FOKANA president Babu Stephen will preside.