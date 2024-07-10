Two-day event on transfusion medicine begins on July 11

The Department of Transfusion Medicine, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), will host the first National Continuing Medical Education (CME) of the Indian Society of Transfusion Medicine here on July 11 and 12.

Dr. V. Narayanan, Director, Liquid Propulsion System Centre, ISRO will be the chief guest. Dr. V.R. Lalithambika, Scientist and Former Director, Directorate of Human Space Programme, ISRO and Dr. Krishan Kumar, Director, National Blood Transfusion Council, Directorate General of Health Services, New Delhi will be the guest of honour and special guest respectively.

Transfusion Medicine is an emerging branch of Medicine which deals with safety of blood and blood components for the patients. The theme of the CME is “Unlocking the Future of Transfusion Medicine”. A pressnote issued here said the two-day event would provide insight into the latest advancements in the field.

