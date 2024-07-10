GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day event on transfusion medicine begins on July 11

Updated - July 10, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 08:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Transfusion Medicine, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), will host the first National Continuing Medical Education (CME) of the Indian Society of Transfusion Medicine here on July 11 and 12.

Dr. V. Narayanan, Director, Liquid Propulsion System Centre, ISRO will be the chief guest. Dr. V.R. Lalithambika, Scientist and Former Director, Directorate of Human Space Programme, ISRO and Dr. Krishan Kumar, Director, National Blood Transfusion Council, Directorate General of Health Services, New Delhi will be the guest of honour and special guest respectively.

Transfusion Medicine is an emerging branch of Medicine which deals with safety of blood and blood components for the patients. The theme of the CME is “Unlocking the Future of Transfusion Medicine”. A pressnote issued here said the two-day event would provide insight into the latest advancements in the field.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.