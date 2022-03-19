Two-day conference on autonomy in universities

To be held on Karyavattom campus of Kerala University from Monday

To be held on Karyavattom campus of Kerala University from Monday

Carolyn Evans, Vice Chancellor and president, Griffith University, Australia, will inaugurate an international conference on ‘Autonomy and Academic Freedom in the Public University: Perspectives from the Global South’ to be held on the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University on March 21 and 22.

The event is jointly organised by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) and the Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics (DCB), Kerala University.

Sudhanshu Bhushan, Head of the Department of Higher and Professional Education, NIEPA; Manisha Priyam, Professor, Department of Educational Policy, NIEPA; and Achuthsankar Nair, Head of DCB will also speak during the inaugural session.

Academics from prestigious institutions, including IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Melbourne Law School, Melbourne University, Delhi University, Ambedkar University Delhi, Central University of Kerala and the University of Queensland will deliver presentations at various sessions.

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the valedictory session on Tuesday. A cultural evening featuring Kathakali among other art forms will be held on the inaugural day.