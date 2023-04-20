ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day coastal security exercise for Kerala and Mahe held

April 20, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day coastal security exercise named ‘Sagar Kavach’ for Kerala and the Union Territory of Mahe was conducted on April 18 and 19.

It was held under the aegis of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, who is also designated as the Commander-in-Chief, Coastal Defence (South). The exercise was aimed at evaluating the threats emanating from sea and to validate the effectiveness of coastal security measures.

It was conducted in coordination with coastal security stakeholders such as Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Police, Customs, Fisheries, Minor Ports, intelligence agencies, Cochin Port Authority and members of fishing and coastal communities.

As part of the exercise, real time threats and contingencies were simulated to assess the preparedness level of the coastal security agencies. Enhanced security measures were instituted and the entire coastline was kept under strict surveillance and monitoring. Deployment of coastal security apparatus including ships, patrol crafts and aircraft of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other maritime security agencies were undertaken in the territorial waters and adjoining seas. Naval aircraft based at INS Garuda undertook extensive surveillance off the coast of Kerala.

The exercise witnessed close coordination among all coastal security stakeholders and good synergy. Lessons learnt from the exercise would be incorporated to improve the robustness of the coastal security setup, says a Navy release.

