Two-day Chembai anniversary fete from Aug 31

Published - August 27, 2024 08:25 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar

The 128th birthday celebrations of Carnatic music legend Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar will be held at Kottayi near here on August 31 and September 1. The two-day programme will also mark the 38th anniversary of the Sadguru Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar Vidya Peetam.

High Court judge V.P. Kunhikrishnan will inaugurate the celebrations on August 31 evening. Musician Mannur M.P. Rajakumaranunni will preside over the function. ERAM group chairman Siddeek Ahamed will be the chief guest.

K. Radhakrishnan, MP, will inaugurate the Vidya Peetam anniversary celebrations on September 1 morning. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, will be the chief guest.

A music concert by Mr. Rajakumaranunni will follow. The organisers said that there would be vocal dedication to the Guru by Chembai’s disciples and their students on both days.

