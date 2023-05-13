Two-day Animation Masters Summit concludes

May 13, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 24th edition of the Animation Masters Summit, the flagship show for the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic industry, organised by the Toonz Animation Studios, concluded on Saturday. The two-day summit in the capital provided an opportunity for budding animators to learn from the masters in the field.

Akhauri P. Sinha, managing director of Framestore India, an industry and content veteran who has worked across film, TV and VFX for over 20 years conducted a master session followed by Spanish Film Director and Producer Damian Perea.

Voice actor Darrpan Mehta, who is also the founder-director of Sugar Mediaz, gave the audience a deep dive into voice-acting techniques. The first day of the summit on Friday concluded with a session by Milind Damle, executive head of Centre for Open Learning (CFOL), the outreach vertical of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

On the second day, creator and storyteller Siddharth Maskeri, who is behind series such as PaJaMa, which he did in collaboration with Toonz Animation, spoke to the audience on the topic ‘Conscious Storytelling’, which was followed by the session by Rajat Ojha, CEO of Gamitronics.

A panel discussion on ‘Reshaping India’s AVGC Skill education’ was also organised as part of the summit, which was moderated by Sasikumar, executive director of Toonz Education Services. Mr. Damle, Mr. Perea, and Sanjay Khimesara, president, ASIFA India, were the panelists. Rupali Gatti, known for her work as an environment designer in the film Baahubali: The Beginning, spoke about the emerging concept of environment design, visual development, and film design.

The next edition of Animation Masters Summit will be held in 2024, which incidentally is the 25th edition of this event.