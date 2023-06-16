ADVERTISEMENT

Two customs officers arrested for aiding gold smuggling racket

June 16, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained two Customs officials for their alleged involvement in gold smuggling through the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday.

The accused officers, Aneesh Muhammed and Nithin, are Inspectors of the Customs Air Intelligence unit.

The action comes close on the heels of the DRI seizing 4.8 kg of gold smuggled from Dubai at the Thiruvananthapuram airport after the baggage had been cleared by the Customs officials on June 4. Two persons, Anil Kumar and Sunil, had been arrested in the particular case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This prompted the sleuths to place them under close observation. Their arrests were recorded at the DRI office in Kochi. They have been remanded until June 29.

Aneesh is suspected to have abetted the undetected smuggling of around 80 kg of gold through the airport. It is also alleged that they received commissions of over ₹60,000 for each kg of gold that was smuggled under their watch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US