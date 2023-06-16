Two customs officers arrested for aiding gold smuggling racket

June 16, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained two Customs officials for their alleged involvement in gold smuggling through the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday.

The accused officers, Aneesh Muhammed and Nithin, are Inspectors of the Customs Air Intelligence unit.

The action comes close on the heels of the DRI seizing 4.8 kg of gold smuggled from Dubai at the Thiruvananthapuram airport after the baggage had been cleared by the Customs officials on June 4. Two persons, Anil Kumar and Sunil, had been arrested in the particular case.

This prompted the sleuths to place them under close observation. Their arrests were recorded at the DRI office in Kochi. They have been remanded until June 29.

Aneesh is suspected to have abetted the undetected smuggling of around 80 kg of gold through the airport. It is also alleged that they received commissions of over ₹60,000 for each kg of gold that was smuggled under their watch.