Two cows die in Alappuzha due to suspected cattle feed contamination

February 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

At least two cows died and another 69 head of cattle fell ill in different parts of the district in recent days due to suspected food poisoning from the cattle feed distributed by a private company. The deaths were reported from Chengannur and Chennam-Pallippuram. Besides, cattle with critical health issues have been found at a couple of farms at Thycattussery.

Animal Husbandry department officials on Thursday visited the affected areas and took stock of the situation. Officials said that one cow at Chennam-Pallippuram remained in a serious condition.

Probe launched

“As per the information provided by dairy farmers, only two cows have died in the district. We do not know whether there have been any unreported cattle deaths in recent days. The AHD has already launched a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths. We suspect fodder contamination has caused health issues in the cattle. Samples have been sent for examination and we are awaiting the results,” said an AHD official.

Symptoms

The cows have been experiencing symptoms such as loss of appetite, watery diarrhoea, low milk production, and bloody mucus. The affected animals are provided dehydration treatment along with antibiotics by veterinary surgeons.

Meanwhile, officials of the cattle feed firm visited the affected dairy farmers and offered compensation. “The firm has already recalled the entire batch of the feed and some of the cows have started to regain health,” the official added.