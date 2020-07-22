Two COVID-19 patients die at Kannur GMCH

KANNUR

22 July 2020 15:49 IST

The death toll in Kerala stands at 49

Two persons who were tested positive for the COVID-19 and undergoing treatment died at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram. With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala rose to 49.

Sixty-year-old Sadanandan, a resident of Thripangottur in Kannur passed away on Tuesday. He had serious illnesses, including cancer and was suffering from a heart problem. However, he was found to be COVID positive during a preliminary examination on arriving at the hospital. Meanwhile, his swab has been sent for further examination.

In another case, a 48-year-old Khairunnisa, a resident of Anangoor in Kasaragod district, who tested positive for the virus died on Wednesday morning. She was referred from a private hospital in Kasaragod to the medical college on July 20. Her oxygen levels were down and she was suffering from severe pneumonia, said A T Manoj, Kasaragod District Surveillance Officer.

Advertising

Advertising

She was tested positive for COVID at the medical college. It is yet to be identified from whom she contracted the virus. Meanwhile, the samples of her family members have been taken for testing, he added.