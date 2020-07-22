Two COVID-19 patients die at Kannur GMCH

Two persons who were tested positive for the COVID-19 and undergoing treatment died at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram. With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala rose to 49.
Sixty-year-old Sadanandan, a resident of Thripangottur in Kannur passed away on Tuesday. He had serious illnesses, including cancer and was suffering from a heart problem. However, he was found to be COVID positive during a preliminary examination on arriving at the hospital. Meanwhile, his swab has been sent for further examination.
In another case, a 48-year-old Khairunnisa, a resident of Anangoor in Kasaragod district, who tested positive for the virus died on Wednesday morning. She was referred from a private hospital in Kasaragod to the medical college on July 20. Her oxygen levels were down and she was suffering from severe pneumonia, said A T Manoj, Kasaragod District Surveillance Officer.
She was tested positive for COVID at the medical college. It is yet to be identified from whom she contracted the virus. Meanwhile, the samples of her family members have been taken for testing, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath