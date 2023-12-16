ADVERTISEMENT

Two COVID-19 deaths reported in north Kerala, Health dept. issues alert

December 16, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Kozhikode/Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from north Kerala districts died of COVID-19 in the past few days, prompting the Health department to issue an alert against the infection across the State.

Those dead are Kaliyattuparambath Kumaran, 77, of Vattoli in Kozhikode district and Palakkandi Abdulla, 82, of Panoor in Kannur district. Kumaran’s death was attributed to COVID-19 in a lab test after his demise on Friday. Abdulla succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment for cough and breathing difficulties at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Health officials have sought strict surveillance in government and private hospitals. In the wake of a rise in the number of fever patients, those who have breathing troubles, chest pain, low blood pressure, and inability to have food are being asked to consult a doctor. People with suspected COVID-19 symptoms should subject themselves to lab tests. Those testing negative in antigen tests should go for RT-PCR tests.

COVID-19 patients should also be put up in separate wards. In hospitals, both patients and their caregivers should wear facemasks. If the caregivers or hospital staff have any symptoms, they should also go for lab tests. People who are susceptible to the infection have been asked to wear face masks in public too.

