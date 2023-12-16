GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two COVID-19 deaths reported in north Kerala, Health dept. issues alert

December 16, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Kozhikode/Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from north Kerala districts died of COVID-19 in the past few days, prompting the Health department to issue an alert against the infection across the State.

Those dead are Kaliyattuparambath Kumaran, 77, of Vattoli in Kozhikode district and Palakkandi Abdulla, 82, of Panoor in Kannur district. Kumaran’s death was attributed to COVID-19 in a lab test after his demise on Friday. Abdulla succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment for cough and breathing difficulties at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Health officials have sought strict surveillance in government and private hospitals. In the wake of a rise in the number of fever patients, those who have breathing troubles, chest pain, low blood pressure, and inability to have food are being asked to consult a doctor. People with suspected COVID-19 symptoms should subject themselves to lab tests. Those testing negative in antigen tests should go for RT-PCR tests.

COVID-19 patients should also be put up in separate wards. In hospitals, both patients and their caregivers should wear facemasks. If the caregivers or hospital staff have any symptoms, they should also go for lab tests. People who are susceptible to the infection have been asked to wear face masks in public too.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode / death / disease

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.