Two Corpn. councillors test positive

Two councillors of the city Corporation have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the civic body authorities.

Though one more councillor has been reported to have tested positive, this is yet to be officially confirmed. Following requests from many councillors, the Health Department had arranged for their samples to be collected last week.

However, samples from only a section of the councillors have been collected till now, according to information from the Health wing.

“The samples were collected on Saturday. The councillors might have come into contact with more people during this time. This is still being traced. One of the councillors who tested positive is from the Ulloor zone. He had visited the Ulloor zonal office two days ago. Instructions have been issued to conduct tests on employees from the zonal office,” said a Corporation official.

Two weeks ago, around 60 employees of the city Corporation, including contingent workers, had gone into home quarantine after two employees hailing from Poonthura tested positive for COVID-19. One of the employees who tested positive used to work in the Secretariat health circle, while the other was employed at the Friends Janasevana Kendram at the Corporation office.

“Tests were carried out on all employees from the Janasevana Kendram and all of it were negative. They are set to complete their quarantine period this week,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the Corporation is expected to make a decision on Wednesday evening on more curbs in the Chala market where 11 people have tested positive in the past two days. Though there have been demands for a complete shutdown, officials say that this could be impractical.

“We might not go for a complete shutdown of the market as the wholesale supply to the entire city goes from here. But, there will certainly be more curbs than what exist now,” said the Corporation’s health officer, who has been asked to submit a report on the situation in the market, based on which a decision will be taken.