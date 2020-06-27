Two contact cases in Kollam’s tally of 12

Twelve persons from Kollam, including a couple, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

Among the patients, four persons are from Kuwait, three from Muscat, and one from Abu Dhabi. While two others had travelled from Maharashtra, the other two were contact cases.

Among the patients is a 37-year-old Punalur resident, the son of a person who tested positive on Tuesday. His 65-year-old father was remanded after Punalur police nabbed him with tobacco products near a school. Both father and son were running a shop next to GHSS, Punalur, and had regular contact with a dealer from Tamil Nadu. After the father tested positive, nine other family members were placed in home quarantine.

The other contact case is a 43-year-old Puthur resident, who is the wife of a Kuwait returnee who tested positive on June 22.

Another patient is a 23-year-old from Punalur who travelled from Maharashtra with four family members by Lokmanya Tilak Express, arriving in Kollam on June 13. Also on Saturday’s list is a 57-year-old from Punalur who arrived in Kollam from Maharashtra on June 8.

Rest of the cases are residents of Pattazhy, Nallila, Adinadu North, Piravanthur, and Poothakulam. The Nallila resident is a 43-year-old who arrived in Kollam from Muscat on June 18 and was under home quarantine. He was later admitted to Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, in connection with a surgery.

Symptoms in quarantine

Other patients are a Adinadu North resident from Muscat, a Piravanthur resident from Abu Dhabi, and a Poothakulam resident, all from Kuwait. They were in home quarantine when they tested positive.

A couple from Pattazhy also tested positive while under home quarantine after having arrived from Kuwait on June 12. Another Pattazhy resident came from Muscat on June 25 and was found infected when his sample was tested after he reported symptoms in quarantine. The district reported 14 recoveries on Saturday.