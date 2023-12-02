HamberMenu
Two companies say no power at earlier rates to Kerala

December 02, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two companies have reportedly conveyed their inability to supply power at rates mentioned in their long-term contracts with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The companies informed the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission of their stand during a public hearing on a review petition filed by the KSEB seeking approval for power supply contracts with three companies totalling 465 MW in the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) mode.

The commission gave the KSEB and companies one week’s time to furnish certain clarifications.

After the commission denied approval to the contracts citing procedural irregularities through a May 10 order, the State government had decided to ask the commission to restore them citing public interest and the need to avert a power crisis.

