Two companies quote ₹6.88 per unit for medium-term contracts for power supply

September 04, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Power and DB Power have quoted ₹6.88 per unit for the supply of power to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) under a medium-term contract.

The KSEB had invited bids for the supply of 500 MW to avert a power crisis in the State. The bids were opened on Monday. Adani Power has agreed to supply 303 MW at ₹6.88 per unit and DB Power 100 MW at the same rate, sources said.

Both firms had initially quoted ₹6.90 and ₹6.97 respectively per unit. Following a reverse bidding, both companies revised their quotes to ₹6.88 per unit.

The KSEB had floated tenders for the five-year medium-term contracts in lieu of a number of Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) contracts which the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission had declined to approve.

Following a delay in realising the medium-term contract, the commission had permitted the KSEB to continue procuring power from the DBFOO contracts till till December 31 or till an alternative arrangement was in place.

The KSEB management will finalise a decision on the bids and obtain the approval of the commission.

The KSEB is also expected to open tenders received for short-term supply of 200 MW on Tuesday.

