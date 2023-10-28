ADVERTISEMENT

Two CITU workers suffer stab injuries

October 28, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

One person was taken into custody by the Perumbavoor police, while another fled after they allegedly stabbed two CITU workers at Kandamthara in Perumbavoor on Friday.

The accused was identified as Shiyas. P.K. Suneer, 36, and V.M. Riyas, 35, were the ones who came under attack while they were engaged in downloading the load meant for a Bevco outlet. Riyas was allegedly attacked for intervening when Suneer was being assaulted. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital.

They had reportedly confronted a gang for allegedly drinking in public and threatening fishing workers in the area. Enmity on this account is suspected to have triggered the alleged attack.

