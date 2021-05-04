Two children injured as crude bomb explodes

Two children reportedly suffered minor injuries when a crude bomb they were playing with exploded at their house near Iritty in the district on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the children found the crude bomb in their field and brought it home to play, thinking that it was a ball. The bomb exploded when they bounced it on the ground.

In the incident, brothers Muhammad Ameen, 5, Muhammad Raheed, 1½, of Pattikachal near Iritty were injured, police said.

The window panes of the house were also damaged in the incident. They were immediately taken to a private hospital in Iritty and Ameen was later shifted to the Kannur Medical College Hospital.

While Ameen had bruises on his chest and legs, Raheed was discharged after preliminary treatment.

The police have launched a probe.