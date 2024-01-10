ADVERTISEMENT

Two cases registered on law academy clash

January 10, 2024 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

SFI, ABVP activists clash prompting college to declare a holiday on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

The Peroorkada police on Tuesday registered two cases in connection with a clash that broke out at the Kerala Law Academy Law College a day ago.

The incident occurred when Nisha Praveen, the mother of first-year student S. Arjun, an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker, had gone to the college on Monday to attend a hearing relating to a ragging complaint they had filed against Students Federation of India (SFI) activists.

Allegation

While the duo alleged that they had been assaulted by a group of SFI students, led by area committee member Ameya Manoj, the latter accused the former of attacking them. The incident had led to a clash among SFI and ABVP activists on the campus, prompting the college authorities to declare a holiday on Tuesday. Several students, including Ameya and Arjun, and Ms. Praveen were injured in the incident.

The police have registered cases on the basis of complaints submitted by both parties. Arjun had accused the SFI workers of ragging him during the Christmas celebrations on the campus on December 20.

