GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two cases registered on law academy clash

SFI, ABVP activists clash prompting college to declare a holiday on Tuesday

January 10, 2024 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Peroorkada police on Tuesday registered two cases in connection with a clash that broke out at the Kerala Law Academy Law College a day ago.

The incident occurred when Nisha Praveen, the mother of first-year student S. Arjun, an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker, had gone to the college on Monday to attend a hearing relating to a ragging complaint they had filed against Students Federation of India (SFI) activists.

Allegation

While the duo alleged that they had been assaulted by a group of SFI students, led by area committee member Ameya Manoj, the latter accused the former of attacking them. The incident had led to a clash among SFI and ABVP activists on the campus, prompting the college authorities to declare a holiday on Tuesday. Several students, including Ameya and Arjun, and Ms. Praveen were injured in the incident.

The police have registered cases on the basis of complaints submitted by both parties. Arjun had accused the SFI workers of ragging him during the Christmas celebrations on the campus on December 20.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.