Kerala

Two cases in Kottayam, one asymptomatic

Kottayam on Thursday reported two new cases of COVID-19 with a 46-year-old woman from Karukachal and a 31-year-old man from Manimala, who returned from Mumbai and Delhi respectively, testing positive. While the woman was asymptomatic, the man appeared for a serum test following continuous cough. Meanwhile, two persons recovered from the virus infection and left hospital on the day.

They were a 27-year-old woman of Chingavanam and 31-year-old woman of SH Mount, Kottayam.

