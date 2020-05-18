Two cases each in Kozhikode, Kannur

Staff Reporter

18 May 2020 00:29 IST

2,162 persons under observation in Kasaragod

The number of COVID-19 patients is on an upward spiral in Kasaragod, with one more testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients has reached 192 in the district. Of them, 177 have been discharged after treatment.

The 25-year-old man from Pulloor Periya panchayat who returned from Chennai on May 6 was tested positive for the virus on Sunday. He had been under observation and was rushed to the COVID-19 treatment centre at Ukkunakadu after his sample test results returned positive.

His colleague, a resident of Mattanur in Kannur, too had been tested positive for the disease last week.

As many as 2,162 persons are under observation in the district. Of them, 1,887 are in home quarantine, while 275 are in hospitals. Twenty persons have been shifted to the isolation ward.

Meanwhile, as part of the sentinel survey, 633 samples were sent for testing. While the results of 600 samples have returned negative, those of 33 samples are awaited.

In Kannur

Two persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Sunday.

A 24-year-old man from Pattayam, who returned from Chennai on May 6 and a 27-year-old from Maloor, who arrived from Mumbai on May 13, were tested positive for the virus. Their body fluid samples were collected at the COVID-19 treatment centre at Anjarakandi on May 15.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 123 in the district. As many as 118 have been discharged after treatment.

Meanwhile, 5,240 persons are under observation in the district. Of them, 23 are at the Kannur Government Medical college, 10 at the COVID-19 treatment centre, six at the Thalassery General Hospital, five at the Kannur District Hospital, and 5,196 are in home-quarantine.