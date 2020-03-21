Two breach quarantine norms

Even as the Health Department is sweating it out to trace the contacts of the Kasaragod COVID-19 positive case, two persons who reached the Cochin international airport from Sharjah on Saturday breached the home quarantine guidelines and travelled on an air-conditioned bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.
They were deboarded from the bus at Chalakudy following complaints by fellow passengers and shifted to the PWD rest house at Chalakudy. The two persons reached Bengaluru from Sharjah on Friday. They were instructed to go on home quarantine at the Bengaluru airport. They reached the Cochin airport on Saturday.
The two persons, one from Thriprayar and other from Mannuthy, are under the age of 40. There were 40 passengers on the bus. The bus and the passengers were made to undergo sanitation procedures at the Chalakudy taluk hospital before continuing with the journey.
