Two boys killed after falling off train at Koratty 

December 16, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Two minor boys were killed after they allegedly fell off a running train while trying to get down at the Koratty railway in the early hours of Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as Krishnakumar, 16, and Sanjay, 17, of Koratty. They were returning from Ernakulam.

The police suspect that they were trying to deboard a running train which might not have a stop at the Koratty station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police are yet to identify from which train they deboarded. The police came to know about the incident after the locopilot of another train, passing through the station, found the bodies on the railway track and informed the station master at Chalakudy. There was no eyewitness to the accident.

It is reported that both of them sustained head injuries, which might have caused their death. While one body was found on the platform, the other was found between the platform and rail track.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US