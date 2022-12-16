Two boys killed after falling off train at Koratty 

December 16, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Thrissur

Two minor boys were killed after they allegedly fell off a running train while trying to get down at the Koratty railway in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Krishnakumar, 16, and Sanjay, 17, of Koratty. They were returning from Ernakulam.

The police suspect that they were trying to deboard a running train which might not have a stop at the Koratty station.

The police are yet to identify from which train they deboarded. The police came to know about the incident after the locopilot of another train, passing through the station, found the bodies on the railway track and informed the station master at Chalakudy. There was no eyewitness to the accident.

It is reported that both of them sustained head injuries, which might have caused their death. While one body was found on the platform, the other was found between the platform and rail track.