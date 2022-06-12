Two boys drown in pond
Two higher secondary school boys drowned in a pond while learning swimming at Kalladathur, near Kumaranallur, on Sunday. Tragedy struck Jagan, 17, son of Sivan, and Sayooj, 16, son of Sukumaran, while learning swimming in the Valiyathra pond. Both were students of Gokhale Government Higher Secondary School, Kalladathur.
