January 20, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Two 15-year-old boys drowned in a temple pond at Chettikulangara, near Mavelikara, on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Thushar and Salman of Pathiyoor, near Kayamkulam. They were students of Panchayat High School, Pathiyoor. The Mavelikara police said the bodies of the deceased had been retrieved.

