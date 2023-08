August 27, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Two boys drowned in the Chaliyar while bathing at Odayikkal Kadavu at Mampad, near Nilambur, on Sunday. The victims were identified as Rayyan, 11, son of Siddeek Kunnummal, and Aftab Rahman, 14, son of Hameed Kunnummal. They were cousins. Both were students of MES School, Mampad.

They were bathing along with other members of their family when they were caught in the currents. Although local people rushed them to hospital, they were declared brought dead.

