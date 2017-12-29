Two booked for assault on transgender artistes

The Town police on Friday registered a case against two identifiable policemen attached to the Kasaba station who allegedly beat up two transgender artistes who were in the city as contestants at the State Literacy Mission festival.

The case was registered under Sections 341 (punishment for wrong restraint) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) following a directive from State Police Chief Loknath Behera to Kozhikode District Police Chief (City) Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Merin Joseph will be in charge of investigation.

An officer with the probe team said the artistes were clueless of the identity of the accused and that the team would collect CCTV camera visuals from the area where the two were assaulted around 2.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The investigation team led by a Circle Inspector recorded the statements of Susmi, 38, and Jasmine, 43.

The artistes were traumatised with extensive wounds on their bodies and the pain of insult in the name of suspected bag snatching. The two stood firm on their complaint on Friday and sought swift action against the accused.

“No transgender person should be tortured like this on the street. We are struggling to sleep and walk properly after the cruel assault,” said Ms. Sumi. Ms. Sumi was discharged from the General Hospital on Thursday. Hospital authorities said Ms. Jasmine would be discharged on Saturday. In protest against the attack, a group of transgender people and social activists staged a protest near the renovated SM Street on Friday.

The District Police Chief would meet Ms. Sumi and Ms. Jasmine on Saturday.

Police sources said an additional Sub-Inspector and a civil police officer from the Kasaba station who were suspected of involvement in the issue would be summoned.