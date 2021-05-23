Two black fungus cases reported in Kerala’s Palakkad; three suspected cases from Thrissur

Black fungus infection has been considered as serious because of its high mortality rate of 30%-60%

Two patients with black fungus infection (Mucormycosis) from Palakkad district have been admitted at Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Thrissur district also recorded three other suspected black fungus cases. Their results are yet to come.

“All the five, undergoing treatment here, are COVID-19 patients. Delayed identification of Mucormycosis makes conditions serious. However, we can detect the infection in the early stage,” said DMO Dr. K.J. Reena.

“The black fungal infection happens in immuno- compromised conditions. Patients with uncontrolled diabetes, chronic diseases and those who take immunosuppressant drugs like steroids are the vulnerable sections for black fungus infection. Currently infection has been reported mostly in COVID patients with uncontrolled diabetes,” the DMO noted.

Dismissing reasons for unnecessary fear about the Black fungus infection, Dr. Reena said it is a common fungus. It can’t do anything to an immuno-competent person. Only thing you should do is to keep your immunity level high. People having steroids for longtime should be careful against COVID infection, she said.

According to her, the black fungus infection has been considered as serious because of its high mortality rate of 30%-60%.