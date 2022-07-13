Two bikers crushed to death under lorry in Kerala

Lorry comes to a halt after crashing on police station compound

Two bikers were killed when they were run over by a lorry on national highway 966 at Kalladikode, near Mannarkkad, here on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Rajeev Kumar, 50, and Jose, 50, from Mannarkkad. The duo was on their way to Dhoni when the accident took place at TB Junction, Kalladikode. The lorry, laden with gas cylinders, was moving towards to Thachampara from Kanjikode. The lorry came to a halt after crashing on to the compound wall of the Kalladikode police station.

The deceased were employees of the Horticultural Development Farm at Dhoni. Rajeev died on the spot and Jose succumbed to the injuries on the way to hospital. Lorry driver Subhash, 35, was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.