HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two batches complete Kudumbashree’s Chalanam training

February 23, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The training of the first two batches of Kudumbashree urban community development society (CDS) subcommittee conveners has been completed. In total, five batches will complete the training of four days each. The training ‘Chalanam’ is aimed at equipping the conveners to give a fresh thrust to livelihood projects and social-welfare projects being implemented by the Kudumbashree in urban areas. It is the training for social development and basic infrastructure development subcommittee conveners that has ended.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.