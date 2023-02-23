Two batches complete Kudumbashree’s Chalanam training

February 23, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The training of the first two batches of Kudumbashree urban community development society (CDS) subcommittee conveners has been completed. In total, five batches will complete the training of four days each. The training ‘Chalanam’ is aimed at equipping the conveners to give a fresh thrust to livelihood projects and social-welfare projects being implemented by the Kudumbashree in urban areas. It is the training for social development and basic infrastructure development subcommittee conveners that has ended.