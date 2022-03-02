Two Bangladeshis found guilty of killing elderly couple

They had worked at the couple’s house a week before the crime

The Additional District Court-II, Mavelikara on Wednesday found two Bangladeshi nationals guilty of murdering an elderly couple at Venmony near Chengannur.

A.P. Cherian, 75, and his wife Lillykutty Cherian, 68, were found murdered at their house on November 12, 2019.

Judge Kenneth George found Labilu (39) and Juval (24) guilty of murdering the couple. The hearing for deciding the quantum of punishment will take place on March 4.

The deceased were living alone at the house. According to the police, the two men had worked at the couple’s home a week before the crime and they killed the couple on November 11. The next morning, two friends of Cherian reached his home and found the door of the kitchen open. With no response from inside, they entered the house and found Lillykutty lying on the floor with her face smashed with a hoe. The police later found the body of Cherian in a nearby building used to keep household items.

The accused were nabbed from Coromandel Express in Andhra Pradesh on November 12 night while trying to flee to Bangladesh. The police had recovered 45 sovereigns of gold and ₹17,000 in cash from the duo, allegedly stolen from the couple’s house.