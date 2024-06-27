ADVERTISEMENT

Two awarded 24-year jail term for smuggling ganja, hashish oil

Published - June 27, 2024 09:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

They were arrested with 102 kg of ganja and 1.005 kg of hashish oil

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram First Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced two persons to rigorous imprisonment for 24 years each and imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh each in a case pertaining to the possession of 102 kg of ganja and 1.005 kg of hashish oil.

Judge K.P. Anil Kumar pronounced the verdict against Eldho Abraham, 32, of Kunnathunad in Ernakulam, and Sebin, 33, of Kundara in Kollam. They were found guilty of crimes under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The duo had been arrested by a team led by Thiruvananthapuram Excise Enforcement Special Squad circle inspector T. Anikumar while they were smuggling the contraband from Andhra Pradesh for sale in Kerala on July 6, 2020. They were intercepted at Ayiroopara on their way to Kattaikonam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US