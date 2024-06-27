Two awarded 24-year jail term for smuggling ganja, hashish oil

The Thiruvananthapuram First Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced two persons to rigorous imprisonment for 24 years each and imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh each in a case pertaining to the possession of 102 kg of ganja and 1.005 kg of hashish oil.

Judge K.P. Anil Kumar pronounced the verdict against Eldho Abraham, 32, of Kunnathunad in Ernakulam, and Sebin, 33, of Kundara in Kollam. They were found guilty of crimes under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The duo had been arrested by a team led by Thiruvananthapuram Excise Enforcement Special Squad circle inspector T. Anikumar while they were smuggling the contraband from Andhra Pradesh for sale in Kerala on July 6, 2020. They were intercepted at Ayiroopara on their way to Kattaikonam.

