Two arrests in Varkala police station limits

The Varkala police on Friday arrested a man on charges of attempting to murder his wife. The accused has been identified as Santosh, 34, of Raghunathapuram.

According to the police, Santosh, who works as a carpenter, arrived at the house in an inebriated condition around noon. Following a quarrel with his wife, Sathi, 34, he allegedly hacked her, causing injuries to the arm and the thigh. Sathi, who is differently abled, was unable to move about and call for help.

Their 11-year old son later found her bleeding on the floor and called for help. She was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here. Santosh was later taken into custody.

Youth attacked

In another incident within the same police station limits, a 48-year-old man was arrested on charges of attacking a youth who had allegedly gone to the former’s house to meet his 17-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the youth was in 2019 booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the man’s complaint. The trial proceedings of the case had recently begun. The youth, who is out on bail, was found at the house on Friday afternoon.

The father allegedly attacked him with a machete, causing injuries to the head and the arm. The police later took the father into custody. The injured youth has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.