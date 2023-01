January 24, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KANNUR

An Excise team arrested a man and a woman from Kotiyoor with 3.5 kg of ganja.

Ajith Kumar, 42, of Palchuram and Sreeja, 39, of Kotiyoor were arrested by the team led by Peravoor Excise Inspector M.K. Vijesh. They were nabbed during a vehicle inspection at Palchuram .

According to officials, they are the main links in the delivery and distribution of ganja in Kotiyoor and Neendunoki areas, and they were under surveillance for some time.