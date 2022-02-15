Two arrested with MDMA, ganja

Duo is suspected of supplying drugs to students

The Poojappura police on Tuesday arrested two men on charges of possession of synthetic drug MDMA and ganja during vehicle inspections carried out near Vijayamohini mills.

The accused have been identified as Kirankumar, alias Sreekuttan, (24) from Melamcode and Anandaraj (23) from Karumam. The police seized 25 gm of MDMA and ganja in small packets.

According to the police, this is the highest quantity of MDMA to be seized in recent times in the city. The duo is suspected of supplying drugs to students. When the police team stopped the autorickshaw they were travelling in, the accused allegedly attempted to attack the police and escape. However, the police managed to overpower them. They were later produced in the court and remanded in custody.

Cases related to ganja possession are pending against Anandaraj in the Vizhinjam and Thiruvallam police stations. District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) G. Sparjan Kumar said more investigation will be carried out to ascertain the source of the contraband and the other links in the ganja trade network. The duo were arrested by a team led by Poojappura Station House Officer Rojin.