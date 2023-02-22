ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested with MDMA, ganja in Thiruvananthapuram

February 22, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The City police have arrested two persons and seized 29 g of MDMA and ganja from them during checks carried out in various police station limits.

The Thiruvallam police, with the assistance of a special team of the narcotic cell, arrested Anoop, 27, of Thiruvallam, and Vishnu, 29, of Kaithamukku following information received from a youth who was arrested with MDMA recently.

The narcotic cell shadow team that had been keeping Anoop and Vishnu under surveillance seized MDMA and ganja stored for sale from Anoop’s house. He had kept dogs to ascertain the arrival of the police in advance and prevent anyone from entering the house. He is also an accused in a drug case registered in the Poojappura police station and a criminal case in the Kovalam police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was on the basis of information provided by Anoop that Vishnu was arrested from a rented house at Anayara. MDMA, a weighing machine to measure the drugs, and covers for packing were also seized from him.

Investigation into their accomplices and drug deals will be conducted, a statement from the police said.

A police team led by narcotic cell Assistant Commissioner of Police Suresh Kumar and Thiruvallam station house officer Rahul Ravindran made the arrests.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US