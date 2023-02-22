Two arrested with MDMA, ganja in Thiruvananthapuram

February 22, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The City police have arrested two persons and seized 29 g of MDMA and ganja from them during checks carried out in various police station limits.

The Thiruvallam police, with the assistance of a special team of the narcotic cell, arrested Anoop, 27, of Thiruvallam, and Vishnu, 29, of Kaithamukku following information received from a youth who was arrested with MDMA recently.

The narcotic cell shadow team that had been keeping Anoop and Vishnu under surveillance seized MDMA and ganja stored for sale from Anoop’s house. He had kept dogs to ascertain the arrival of the police in advance and prevent anyone from entering the house. He is also an accused in a drug case registered in the Poojappura police station and a criminal case in the Kovalam police station.

It was on the basis of information provided by Anoop that Vishnu was arrested from a rented house at Anayara. MDMA, a weighing machine to measure the drugs, and covers for packing were also seized from him.

Investigation into their accomplices and drug deals will be conducted, a statement from the police said.

A police team led by narcotic cell Assistant Commissioner of Police Suresh Kumar and Thiruvallam station house officer Rahul Ravindran made the arrests.