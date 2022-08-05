Kerala

Two arrested with MDMA, ganja in Kasaragod

Staff Reporter Kasaragod August 05, 2022 19:02 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 19:02 IST

The police arrested two persons with 25 grams of MDMA, a psychedelic drug, and 2 kg of ganja near Pallikkara, Nileswaram, in the district on Friday.

A. Nizam, 32, and T. Mohammad Twaha, 20, from Kannur, were nabbed during an inspection held as part of Operation Clean Kasaragod under the supervision of District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The police team consisted of Kanhangad Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Balakrishnan Nair, Nileswaram Inspector K.P. Srihari, Sub Inspector K. Sreejesh, senior civil police officers Kunhabdulla, Pradeepan, and M.V. Gireeshan, and civil police officers Prabish Kumar, Amal, Ramachandran, and Shaiju.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
narcotics & drug trafficking
crime, law and justice
Read more...