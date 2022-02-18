Two arrested with hashish oil

Special Correspondent February 18, 2022 20:19 IST

One of them was earlier involved in an accident during bike stunt

The Kodakara police on Friday seized 300 gm of hashish oil from two youths during a vehicle checking at Nellayi. Kundoly Amal and Kottayil Anugrah of Chiyyaram were carrying hashish oil estimated at ₹3 lakh in 60 bottles. The police are interrogating them to trace the source of the drug. According to the police, they have been distributing drugs among students for a long. Moral policing charge Amal was in news a month ago after an accident during a bike stunt. A girl, who was riding pillion on his bike, fell into the road while he was doing a bike stunt on a busy road at Chiyyaram. Amal and the local people who questioned him entered into a fight. The police registered cases against both parties. Many supported him on social media at the time saying that he was a victim of moral policing. The police have got information that he is a drug peddler who used to sell ganja to students.



