Two arrested with hashish oil at Arthunkal

56 small bottles containing drug seized from toolbox of motorcycle

The police on Friday arrested two youths from the Arthunkal Fisheries Harbour and seized 110 grams of hashish oil from them.

The arrested have been identified as Joseph Shanjin (22) and Rithik B.P. (22), both from Kumbalanghi in Ernakulam district.

They were taken into custody in a joint operation carried out by the Arthunkal police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force. The operation was conducted based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief G. Jaidev.

Officials said the accused who came from Ernakulam were nabbed while they were waiting for clients to sell the drug. The police seized 56 small bottles containing hashish oil from the toolbox of their motorcycle.

Officials said the district was witnessing an increase in drug trafficking. The majority of the clients were youths and students. “The arrested were planning to sell the drug in the Cherthala, Arthunkal and Alappuzha areas by charging anywhere between ₹7,000 and ₹10,000 a bottle,” said an official.

The operation was led by Arthunkal circle inspector P.G. Madhu.