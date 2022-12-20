Two arrested with ganja in Wayanad

December 20, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KALPETTA

An Excise team on Tuesday arrested two persons and seized 1.5 kg of ganja from them at Mullankolly in Wayanad. The arrested are Joseph, 59, of Kelakkavala, and Mani, 63, of Thalappuzha, in the district. They were arrested while transporting the narcotic from Bairakkuppa in Karnataka to the district in an autorickshaw. During interrogation, the accused revealed that the contraband was meant for local sale. The Excise team was led by Sulthan Bathery Range Inspector V.R. Janardhanan.

