Two arrested with 63 vials of heroin

Published - July 08, 2024 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested with 63 vials of heroin by the Ernakulam Rural police as part of the ongoing Operation Clean targeting drug peddling and anti-social activities in Perumbavoor. The arrested were identified as Ariful Islam, 26, and Alfiqus Saman, 27, of Nagaon, Assam. They were nabbed based on a tip-off. The heroin was allegedly smuggled in from Assam by train and sold in vials priced at ₹1,000 each. An iPhone stolen from the Aluva KSRTC bus stand last Friday was also recovered from them.

