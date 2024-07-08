GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested with 63 vials of heroin

Published - July 08, 2024 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested with 63 vials of heroin by the Ernakulam Rural police as part of the ongoing Operation Clean targeting drug peddling and anti-social activities in Perumbavoor. The arrested were identified as Ariful Islam, 26, and Alfiqus Saman, 27, of Nagaon, Assam. They were nabbed based on a tip-off. The heroin was allegedly smuggled in from Assam by train and sold in vials priced at ₹1,000 each. An iPhone stolen from the Aluva KSRTC bus stand last Friday was also recovered from them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.