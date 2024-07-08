Two arrested with 63 vials of heroin

Two persons were arrested with 63 vials of heroin by the Ernakulam Rural police as part of the ongoing Operation Clean targeting drug peddling and anti-social activities in Perumbavoor. The arrested were identified as Ariful Islam, 26, and Alfiqus Saman, 27, of Nagaon, Assam. They were nabbed based on a tip-off. The heroin was allegedly smuggled in from Assam by train and sold in vials priced at ₹1,000 each. An iPhone stolen from the Aluva KSRTC bus stand last Friday was also recovered from them.