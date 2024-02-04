GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested with 55 kg of ganja in Kozhikode

February 04, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A special squad of the police on Sunday arrested two persons with 55 kg of ganja which was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh by road.

N.P. Muraleedharan, 40, of Chathamangalam and P.P. Johnson of Panathadi were detained during a flash vehicle checking near Poovattuparamba. The police said the checking was carried out following a tip-off that some migrant workers were engaged in secret sale of smuggled ganja in Peruvayal panchayat.

They said the seized narcotic had a market value of ₹20 lakh. The arrested are lorry drivers, and they are suspected of colluding with wholesale drug pushers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.