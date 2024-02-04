Two arrested with 55 kg of ganja in Kozhikode

February 04, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

A special squad of the police on Sunday arrested two persons with 55 kg of ganja which was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh by road.

N.P. Muraleedharan, 40, of Chathamangalam and P.P. Johnson of Panathadi were detained during a flash vehicle checking near Poovattuparamba. The police said the checking was carried out following a tip-off that some migrant workers were engaged in secret sale of smuggled ganja in Peruvayal panchayat.

They said the seized narcotic had a market value of ₹20 lakh. The arrested are lorry drivers, and they are suspected of colluding with wholesale drug pushers.